TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.69. 171,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,843. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.72.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after acquiring an additional 504,893 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

