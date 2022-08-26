TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.65 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.13 EPS.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

TJX stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.69. 171,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,843. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,030,874 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $304,770,000 after acquiring an additional 504,893 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

