TON Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.76 Million (TON)

TON Token (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. TON Token has a total market cap of $15.76 million and $17,371.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003739 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00032421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00082035 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon.

Buying and Selling TON Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

