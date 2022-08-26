Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Kaufman Brothers reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$86.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.77. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$156.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

