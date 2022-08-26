Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 683.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Toshiba stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 30,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

