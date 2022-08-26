Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells C$207,080.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) Director John David Wright sold 133,600 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$207,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,210,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,076,005.30.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, John David Wright sold 71,200 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$110,360.00.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Touchstone Exploration stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.49. 82,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The company has a market cap of C$316.29 million and a P/E ratio of 38.50.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

