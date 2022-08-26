Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.27.

Several research firms recently commented on TOU. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:TOU opened at C$79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$32.95 and a 1-year high of C$81.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.9500002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,553.18. In related news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$78.85 per share, with a total value of C$394,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,774,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$691,923,293.50. Insiders have bought 26,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,470 over the last ninety days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

