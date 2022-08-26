TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.47. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
