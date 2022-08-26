TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TCON opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.47. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $1,103,005.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 870,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,698. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals



TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

