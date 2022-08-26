Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCLAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.