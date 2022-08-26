Travala.com Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $39.95 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00003722 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00800412 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016758 BTC.

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,598,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

