TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Up 436.4% in August

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 436.4% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

TANNZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. 1,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

