Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

TCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TSE TCN opened at C$14.58 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$12.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

About Tricon Residential

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

