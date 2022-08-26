Trivest Advisors Ltd Invests $2.31 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. PayPal comprises 0.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 468,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,505,395. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at PayPal

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

