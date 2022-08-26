True North Advisors LLC Sells 11,201 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.09. 126,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,666,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

