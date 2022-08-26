True North Advisors LLC Sells 14,984 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.66. 37,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,538. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.96 and its 200-day moving average is $234.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

