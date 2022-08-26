True North Advisors LLC Sells 19,669 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,928 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,669 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE ABT traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 121,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,894. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.