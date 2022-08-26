True North Advisors LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,892. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.