True North Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,289,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,704,635,000 after purchasing an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,678,000 after acquiring an additional 86,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

