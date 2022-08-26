TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $110,566.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00082467 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

