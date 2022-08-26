Truist Financial Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 51,386 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

