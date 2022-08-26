Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0516 on Major Exchanges

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

