Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.61.

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

