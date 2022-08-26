TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Shares Up 1%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.85 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.27). 1,645,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,010,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.26).

TwentyFour Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £674.08 million and a PE ratio of 1,507.14.

Get TwentyFour Income Fund alerts:

TwentyFour Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.57%.

About TwentyFour Income Fund

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.