TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Short Interest Up 94.7% in August

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

TZP Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. TZP Strategies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZPS. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,397,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

