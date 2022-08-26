UBS Group Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $93.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.7 %

APH opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,222,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,059,000 after buying an additional 1,599,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

