UBS Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $590.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $545.00 to $590.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $654.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -211.61, a P/E/G ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.10 and a 200 day moving average of $532.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $421.55 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are set to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total transaction of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.