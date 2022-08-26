uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Issues Earnings Results

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 52.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $0.65 on Friday. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Stories

