Uniform Fiscal Object Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.62 Million (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 123.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $5.62 million and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Charm (CHARM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

