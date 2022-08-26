Unifty Market Cap Reaches $130,581.56 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $130,581.56 and $139,187.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771038 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016219 BTC.

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

