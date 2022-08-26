UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (UFT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, UniLend has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $850,589.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00128619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082399 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

