Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

UNP opened at $239.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.22. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

