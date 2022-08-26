United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.86. The stock had a trading volume of 89,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.