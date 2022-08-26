UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,185 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $317,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $535.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,882. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $522.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

