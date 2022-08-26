Unitrade Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,850.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $973,678.08 and approximately $43,850.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,690.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00128199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00082439 BTC.

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

