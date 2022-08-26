UniWorld Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One UniWorld coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniWorld has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $91,949.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniWorld has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.

About UniWorld

UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio.

UniWorld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniWorld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

