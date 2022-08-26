UniWorld Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One UniWorld coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniWorld has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $91,949.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniWorld has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.
About UniWorld
UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio.
UniWorld Coin Trading
