Uno Re Price Tops $0.0431 (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uno Re has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Uno Re has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $210,959.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,242.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00591986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00254904 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00019548 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Buying and Selling Uno Re

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

