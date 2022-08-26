UREEQA (URQA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

UREEQA (URQA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $669,023.28 and $14.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00804198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016938 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

