US Bancorp DE Acquires 95,644 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.65% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $43,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $26.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.