US Bancorp DE Acquires 95,644 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 2.65% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $43,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter.
iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $26.04.
