US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of KLA worth $28,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in KLA by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $376.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,699 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

