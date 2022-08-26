US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,421 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.73% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $57,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.