US Bancorp DE Has $31.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $31,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $243.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

