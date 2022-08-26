US Bancorp DE Has $45.34 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Electric were worth $45,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,639,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 16.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in General Electric by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 51,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GE opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

