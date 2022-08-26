US Bancorp DE Has $55.86 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Airbnb worth $55,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,103 shares of company stock worth $86,567,631. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.03 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

