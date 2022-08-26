US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,199 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.91% of MDU Resources Group worth $49,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

