US Bancorp DE Sells 111 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $43,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
DUK opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.
Duke Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy
In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
