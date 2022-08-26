US Bancorp DE Sells 5,002 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 486,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $36,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 144,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 18.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 381,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

MCHP opened at $70.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $68.01.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

