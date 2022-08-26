US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. CL King raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

US Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $32.41 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

