USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $75,206.60

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $75,206.60 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,315.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00589929 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00252890 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00060322 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004556 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002658 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013508 BTC.
About USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
