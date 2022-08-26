USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $75,206.60

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $75,206.60 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,315.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00589929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00252890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00060322 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001743 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013508 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

