UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Short Interest Update

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTAA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UTA Acquisition alerts:

UTA Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTAA stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. UTA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.