Utrust Hits Market Cap of $59.87 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $59.87 million and $2.73 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00128822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082074 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

