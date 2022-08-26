Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Up 0.1 %

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,482,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $13,742,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,993,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 318,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $5,357,000.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

